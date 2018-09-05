Texans' Will Fuller: Limited to start week

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.

Fuller injured his hamstring in the lead up to Houston's third preseason game, subsequently sitting out for the final two weeks of the exhibition schedule. He appeared to be running through position drills without any issue at Wednesday's practice, but the Texans weren't in full pads and opted to list him as a limited participant. Fuller seems to be on track for Sunday's season opener in New England, where he could have a favorable matchup if the Patriots elect to put CB Stephon Gilmore on DeAndre Hopkins for most of the afternoon. The Texans have shaky depth at wide receiver, with Hopkins and Fuller followed on the depth chart by Bruce Ellington, Keke Coutee (hamstring), Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith.

