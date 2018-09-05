Texans' Will Fuller: Limited to start week
Fuller (hamstring) is listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Fuller injured his hamstring in the lead up to Houston's third preseason game, subsequently sitting out for the final two weeks of the exhibition schedule. He appeared to be running through position drills without any issue at Wednesday's practice, but the Texans weren't in full pads and opted to list him as a limited participant. Fuller seems to be on track for Sunday's season opener in New England, where he could have a favorable matchup if the Patriots elect to put CB Stephon Gilmore on DeAndre Hopkins for most of the afternoon. The Texans have shaky depth at wide receiver, with Hopkins and Fuller followed on the depth chart by Bruce Ellington, Keke Coutee (hamstring), Sammie Coates and Vyncint Smith.
More News
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Day-to-day heading into opener•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Out Saturday with hamstring injury•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Getting ready for preseason debut•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Stronger in upper body•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Knee no longer an issue•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...