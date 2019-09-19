Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Limited with non-injury

Fuller was a limited participant Wednesday for non-injury reasons.

For the second straight week, Fuller showed up on a Wednesday injury report as a limited participant for the same non-injury reason. Last week, he was upgraded to full participation Thursday before playing 60 of 66 snaps (91 percent) Week 2, so that's what is expected for Sunday's game against the Chargers. He's caught six of 10 targets for 109 yards through two games.

