Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as limited practice participant Wednesday
Fuller (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
The Texans also listed fellow receivers Keke Coutee (hamstring) and DeAndre Hopkins (foot) as limited, but it's suspected that none of the trio are in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bills. Fuller played 77 of the Texans' 80 offensive snaps in their 19-16 overtime win over the Cowboys in Week 5, hauling in two of his three targets for 15 yards.
