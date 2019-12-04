Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as limited Wednesday
Fuller was limited at practice Wednesday.
Fuller began last week as a limited practice participant, before logging a full session Friday and heading into Week 13 action minus an injury designation. We'd expect him to follow a similar path leading up to Sunday's game against the Broncos.
