Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as limited

Fuller (hip) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

The Texans seem to list Fuller, DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) on the injury report every week, regardless of whether any of the wideouts is actually dealing with a noteworthy issue. Fuller's medical history is concerning, but we don't have any reason to believe he's in danger of missing Sunday's game at Jacksonville. He's caught just four passes for 48 yards the past two weeks and now draws a nightmare road matchup.

