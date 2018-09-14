Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as questionable, but expected to play Sunday

Though Fuller (hamstring) and fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (foot) are listed as questionable on the Texans' Week 2 injury report, both are expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, coach Bill O'Brien has expressed confidence that Fuller will make his season debut Sunday. In that context, Fuller should step right into a starting role opposite Hopkins, an assignment that could yield immediate fantasy dividends, assuming no setback's with Fuller's hamstring.