Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as questionable for Week 11

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Despite the fact that the wideout practiced in a limited fashion all week, Wilson suggests that Fuller -- who last saw game action in Week 7 --isn't a lock to return to action Sunday. Per Wilson, "generally, the Texans prefer to have players that have missed that much time practice for a week without any setbacks and then have them return the following week." With that in mind, Houston's next contest after this weekend will arrive next Thursday against the Colts. For now, we'll consider Fuller a game-time decision in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. If he ends up out or limited for the contest, added Week 11 opportunities opposite DeAndre Hopkins would be available for Kenny Stills, as well as DeAndre Carter and possibly even Keke Coutee.