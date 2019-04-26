Texans' Will Fuller: Locked in for fifth year
The Texans have exercised their fifth-year option on Fuller (knee), John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The option costs $10.162 million for 2020 and is guaranteed for injury only. Fuller is rehabbing from an ACL tear he suffered Oct. 25, with general manager Brian Gaine recently saying he expects the speedy wideout to be ready for Week 1. The jury is still out on Fuller's value to the Texans, as his excellent production while playing with Deshaun Watson -- 783 receiving yards and 11 TDs in 11 games -- has been overshadowed by a series of injuries (17 missed games in three seasons). It's also worth noting that Fuller did next to nothing when he was forced to play with a lesser quarterback, whereas DeAndre Hopkins mostly remained productive. In any case, the Texans hope to have Fuller back on the practice field at some point during training camp.
