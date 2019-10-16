Texans' Will Fuller: Logs limited practice

Fuller (calf/oblique) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

The same applies to DeAndre Hopkins (ribs), but so far there's been nothing to suggest that the duo's Week 7 availability is in peril. Fuller logged 78 of a possible 89 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs, while Hopkins was on the field for 87 snaps, so it's quite possible that the two were simply limited Wednesday for maintenance purposes.

