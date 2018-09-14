Texans' Will Fuller: Looking good for Week 2

Head coach Bill O'Brien indicated Friday morning that he is confident Fuller (hamstring) will be able to play in Week 2, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Fuller sat out the Texans' season opener due to his injury, but it appears that could be the extent of his absence. Fuller was able to log limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, and if he is able to do at least that much Friday, he would seemingly be on track to make his 2018 debut Sunday against the Titans.