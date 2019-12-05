Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Maintains limited activity

Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Fuller was also limited during Wednesday's session, so his activity level during the Texans' final practice of the week Friday will ultimately dictate his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The wideout returned from a three-game absence to play more than 75 percent of the Texans' offensive snaps in both of the past two contests, combining for eight catches for 148 yards on 13 targets between those appearances.

