Texans' Will Fuller: Making progress with rehab
Fuller (sports hernia) has resumed working out, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.
The typical rehab timeline for sports hernia surgery should allow Fuller to return to full strength long before NFL teams actually are able to practice. He had the procedure in mid-to-late January, back when he was still viewed as second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins in the Houston offense. The Texans have since shipped out Hopkins and brought in Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb, setting up a crowded WR room where Fuller could emerge as the new No. 1. There were hints of that ability last season, but Fuller was held back by the familiar combination of drops (five) and missed games (five), ultimately recording each of his three TDs and 32 percent of his yards in a single Week 5 matchup with Atlanta.. He also had two games with fewer than 20 snaps, so his per-game numbers look much better (72.6 yards) if those contests are removed.
