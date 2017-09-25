Texans' Will Fuller: May be back for Week 4

Fuller (collarbone) could return for Week 4 against the Titans, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Fuller was back at practice last week but nonetheless was ruled out long before Sunday's 36-33 loss to the Patriots. Head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that he's hearing good things about Fuller's prognosis, potentially setting up the speedy wideout for a Week 4 return. Bruce Ellington served as the No. 2 receiver in Sunday's loss, catching four of seven targets for 59 yards ad a touchdown.