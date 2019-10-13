Texans' Will Fuller: Misses big opportunities
Fuller caught five of nine targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.
Fuller finished second on the team in targets, but his long gain went for just 12 yards as he finished averaging 8.8 yards per carry. He also missed out on some tremendous opportunities, letting two deep passes bounce off his fingertips for what would have been a pair of easy touchdowns. It's a bit of a disappointing output for Fuller after posting monster numbers in his prior outing, and especially so given the inviting matchup in a high-scoring game. He remains a threat to connect on a deep pass each week and will look to do so next Sunday against the Colts.
