Texans' Will Fuller: Nabs three passes in loss

Fuller caught three of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 16-10 loss to Carolina.

Fuller has been fairly quiet through four games this season, recording 14 catches off 23 targets for 183 yards. The 25-year-old was boom-or-bust through seven games in 2018, catching over 100 yards in three games but recording less than 50 yards in three others. While Fuller has yet to boom in 2019, he has been on the field for more than 91 percent of snaps in each game so far this season.