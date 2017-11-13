Texans' Will Fuller: Needs X-rays for ribs
Fuller said he will have X-rays on his sore ribs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fuller was removed from Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams after taking a big hit in the second quarter, finishing with two catches for 15 yards on three targets. Bruce Ellington took advantage with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, joining Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins as the only wideouts on the team to get any looks. Chris Thompson and Braxton Miller could also pick up some extra snaps in a sinking-ship offense if Fuller isn't ready for Week 11 in Minnesota. Most of Fuller's appeal went down the drain when Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...