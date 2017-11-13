Texans' Will Fuller: Needs X-rays for ribs

Fuller said he will have X-rays on his sore ribs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller was removed from Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams after taking a big hit in the second quarter, finishing with two catches for 15 yards on three targets. Bruce Ellington took advantage with four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, joining Fuller and DeAndre Hopkins as the only wideouts on the team to get any looks. Chris Thompson and Braxton Miller could also pick up some extra snaps in a sinking-ship offense if Fuller isn't ready for Week 11 in Minnesota. Most of Fuller's appeal went down the drain when Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL.