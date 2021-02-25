The Texans don't plan to give Fuller a franchise tag, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The window to use the tag started Tuesday and ends March 9. Fuller is Houston's only realistic candidate, but the team may think the $16.54 million tender is an overpay for a guy averaging 5.4 missed games per season. Although he finally stayed healthy in 2020, the 26-year-old wideout missed the final five games after the NFL handed him a six-game PED suspension. He'll be eligible to return for Week 2 in 2021, be it with Houston or a different team.