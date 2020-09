Fuller was not targeted in Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Fuller left the game with a hamstring injury in the second quarter, but he was back on the field after halftime. It's unclear if the hamstring continued to be an issue, but something was amiss between quarterback Deshaun Watson and Fuller. The duo connected on eight passes (10 targets) for 112 yards in Week 1. Watson instead sought out Brandin Cooks (eight targets), Jordan Akins (seven) and Randall Cobb (six).