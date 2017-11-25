Texans' Will Fuller: Officially out Monday
The Texans have officially ruled out Fuller (ribs) for Monday's matchup against the Ravens.
Fuller, who is recovering from cracked ribs, was considered unlikely to play Monday. Now that he has officially been ruled out, look for Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller to continue receiving increased snaps alongside top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
