Texans' Will Fuller: On Wednesday's injury report

Fuller was on Wednesday's injury report with a knee injury, but participated fully in the practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Given Fuller's full participation, seeing him on the injury report is nothing to worry about at this time, but it is worth noting. Fuller caught two of his eight targets in last week's loss to the Colts.

