Texans' Will Fuller: Optimism abounds
General manager Brian Gaine reiterated Thursday that Fuller (knee) is expected to be ready to go for Week 1, Sarah Bishop of ESPN reports.
Gaine said Fuller has been rehabbing in Houston all offseason and the receiver has yet to suffer a setback in his recovery from a torn ACL. Head coach Bill O'Brien expressed a similar level of optimism earlier this month and even went as far to suggest Fuller could be back on the field, in some capacity, for training camp. The Notre Dame product will be roughly nine months removed from surgery by that time, but there remains no firm timetable for his exact return to action and it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Texans keep their big-play threat under bubble wrap for most of the summer.
