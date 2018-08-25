Texans' Will Fuller: Out Saturday with hamstring injury

Fuller won't play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Rams due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The move appears to be a precautionary measure after Fuller "tweaked" his hamstring in practice this week. Saturday likely was his final chance to make an impression during exhibition season, with a spot on the 53-man roster guaranteed for the third-year pro. That said, with another injury holding him back, Fuller's availability for Week 1 and beyond will be of great interest for this Deshaun Watson-led offense.