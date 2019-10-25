Texans' Will Fuller: Out with hamstring injury

Fuller (hamstring) has been officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Fuller expected to miss multiple games with his hamstring injury, Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee figure to see steady work in the Texans' passing game along with top wideout DeAndre Hopkins for as long as Fuller remains unavailable.

