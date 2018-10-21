Texans' Will Fuller: Paces team in receiving during win
Fuller brought in six of eight targets for 68 yards in the Texans' 20-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Fuller ended up pacing the team in both receptions and receiving yardage on the afternoon, accounting for more than half of Deshaun Watson's passing yardage in the process. It was a nice bounce-back effort for the third-year receiver, one that was likely aided by fellow wideout Keke Coutee's early exit from the contest due to a hamstring injury. Fuller had ceded some production to Coutee in recent games, but if the latter's ailment prevents him from suiting up in four days for a Week 8 battle against the Dolphins, Fuller could be in prime position to benefit.
