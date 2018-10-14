Texans' Will Fuller: Pair of grabs in Week 6 win

Fuller brought in two of three targets for 33 yards in the Texans' 20-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Fuller generated minimal production for the second straight game, although his 16.5 YPC was actually his second-highest of the season. The 24-year-old opened the season by getting into the end zone in each of the first three games, and although he's now failed to score in two consecutive contests, his elite speed renders him a high-upside play on a weekly basis. He'll have a potentially tough time boosting his numbers in Week 7, however, as the Texans face the Jaguars in a divisional matchup.