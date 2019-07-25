Texans' Will Fuller: Participating on first day

Fuller (knee) is practicing Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller avoided the PUP list and now will participate in the first practice of training camp. It won't come as any surprise if he has limitations, considering he's exactly nine months removed from suffering a torn ACL on Oct. 25. The Texans have been optimistic all along that Fuller will be ready for Week 1, though he didn't take part in offseason practices.

More News
Our Latest Stories