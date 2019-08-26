Texans' Will Fuller: Practicing Monday
Fuller, who left last Thursday's practice early, suited up for Monday's session, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
At the time, coach Bill O'Brien noted the wideout wasn't hurt and the Texans were simply being cautious with his workload, given that Fuller is bouncing back from a torn ACL he suffered last October. On the plus side, maintenance days aside, Fuller has been able to practice fully and has indicated he feels just as fast as he did pre-injury. In the 11 regular-season games he and QB DeShaun Watson have played together, Fuller has amassed 11 touchdowns.
