Texans' Will Fuller: Practicing Wednesday
Fuller (hamstring) is practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fuller's participation is a good sign even though the Texans aren't suited up in pads. Another update will be available Wednesday afternoon when the team releases its first injury report of the season. Fuller injured his hamstring shortly before Houston's third preseason game.
