Texans' Will Fuller: Preparing to play Thursday
Though Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Colts, the Texans are reportedly confident the receiver will play, a source tells Ed Werder of ESPN reports.
Fuller was never listed as anything more than a limited participant in practice in either of the past two weeks, but the lack of a full workout doesn't look like it will stop the 25-year-old from suiting up. Those considering Fuller for weekly lineups will still want to follow up on his status around 6:50 p.m. ET, when the Texans will release their seven-man inactive list. Before the hamstring injury cost him the past three games, Fuller had logged 34 catches for 450 yards and three touchdowns in seven contests, with a major portion of that production coming Week 5 versus Atlanta, when he turned in a 14-217-3 line on 16 targets.
