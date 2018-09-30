Texans' Will Fuller: Probably could have returned to game
Coach Bill O'Brien noted after the Texans' 37-34 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday that Fuller probably could have re-entered the game following his exit due to a hamstring injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Prior to his exit, Fuller managed to chip in four catches on five targets for 49 yards and a TD. With Keke Coutee exploding for 11 catches (on 15 targets) for 109 yards in his NFL debut, there was little need to push Fuller back into action Sunday. We'd expect Fuller's practice time this coming week to be impacted, but given O'Brien's post-game comments, we suspect that the wideout should be available next weekend against the Cowboys. Of some concern at this stage is the possibility that Coutee could cut into Fuller's target share in the coming weeks.
