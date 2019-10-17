Texans' Will Fuller: Puts in full practice
Fuller (calf/oblique) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Fuller's advancement to full participation before the end of the week eliminates any concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts. After a breakthrough performance (14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns) in the Week 5 win over Atlanta, Fuller came back to earth in the Week 6 triumph over the Chiefs, finishing with five grabs for 44 yards.
