Texans' Will Fuller: Puts in limited practice
Fuller (hamstring) managed a limited practice Thursday.
Fuller's reps have been restricted through the Texans' first two practices of the week, but the third-year wideout doesn't seem to be fearing a potential absence Sunday against the Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. He reiterated those sentiments after Thursday's session, stating that he feels "good" and is taking things "day by day" with the hamstring injury, a lingering concern that he aggravated in the Week 4 win over the Colts. Fuller would boost enthusiasm about his odds of playing against Dallas by turning in a full practice Friday, so fantasy owners will want to keep tabs of his situation heading into the weekend.
More News
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Hamstring not bothering him•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Limited to start week•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Hamstring injury appears minor•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Exits game with hamstring injury•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Still listed on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...
-
Top Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
8 things to know for Week 5
Mark Ingram and Julian Edelman have served their sentences. Heath Cummings tells you what that...