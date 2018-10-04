Texans' Will Fuller: Puts in limited practice

Fuller (hamstring) managed a limited practice Thursday.

Fuller's reps have been restricted through the Texans' first two practices of the week, but the third-year wideout doesn't seem to be fearing a potential absence Sunday against the Cowboys, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. He reiterated those sentiments after Thursday's session, stating that he feels "good" and is taking things "day by day" with the hamstring injury, a lingering concern that he aggravated in the Week 4 win over the Colts. Fuller would boost enthusiasm about his odds of playing against Dallas by turning in a full practice Friday, so fantasy owners will want to keep tabs of his situation heading into the weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories