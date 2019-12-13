Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Questionable but expected to play

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Fuller indicated Thursday that he's "feeling good" and expects to play this weekend, barring any setbacks. Fortunately for those considering the speedy wideout in Week 15 fantasy lineups, the Texans kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

