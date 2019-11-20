Texans' Will Fuller: Questionable for Thursday's game
Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
Fuller was listed as a limited practice participant this week, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle suggested Tuesday that the wideout was viewed as a game-time decision for Thursday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. If the Texans decide to err on the side of caution with Fuller on a short week, he'd presumably be on track to return to action Dec. 1, when the Texans face the Patriots in Week 13. If he suits up Thursday, however, Keke Coutee's workload would likely take a hit.
More News
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Records another limited session•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Uncertain for Week 12•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Downgraded to out•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as questionable for Week 11•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Gets in limited work at practice•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Limited at practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
IND-HOU injury updates, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 12, starting...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Stream On
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including streaming options.
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.