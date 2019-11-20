Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Questionable for Thursday's game

Fuller (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Colts.

Fuller was listed as a limited practice participant this week, but Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle suggested Tuesday that the wideout was viewed as a game-time decision for Thursday night's 8:20 ET kickoff. If the Texans decide to err on the side of caution with Fuller on a short week, he'd presumably be on track to return to action Dec. 1, when the Texans face the Patriots in Week 13. If he suits up Thursday, however, Keke Coutee's workload would likely take a hit.

