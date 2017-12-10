Texans' Will Fuller: Quiet in loss to 49ers
Fuller turned five targets into three catches for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to San Francisco.
Fuller finished a distant second in receiving yards to DeAndre Hopkins, who turned 16 targets into 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Yates took over at quarterback for Tom Savage (concussion) in the second quarter of this contest, but the change in personnel didn't impact the usual approach of forcing the ball to Hopkins in almost all situations.
More News
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...