Texans' Will Fuller: Quiet in loss to 49ers

Fuller turned five targets into three catches for 26 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to San Francisco.

Fuller finished a distant second in receiving yards to DeAndre Hopkins, who turned 16 targets into 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. T.J. Yates took over at quarterback for Tom Savage (concussion) in the second quarter of this contest, but the change in personnel didn't impact the usual approach of forcing the ball to Hopkins in almost all situations.