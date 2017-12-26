Texans' Will Fuller: Quiet in Week 16
Fuller caught one of five targets for 10 yards in Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers.
That Fuller was one of two players with more than two targets is hopeful, but the Texans' quarterback play has underwhelmed the last two weeks. The offense has netted a mere 150 passing yards in losses to Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. Fuller has averaged just 25.4 yards-per-game in five games played without quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee). Head coach Bill O'Brien has little confidence in quarterback T.J. Yates and is expected to lean on running backs Lamar Miller and Alfred Blue in the season finale against the Colts.
