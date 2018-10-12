Texans' Will Fuller: Ready to go this week

Fuller (hamstring) does not carry a Week 6 injury designation after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

The same applies to DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Keke Coutee, meaning that the Texans will have their top three pass-catchers available Sunday against the Bills. Meanwhile, QB Deshaun Watson (chest) is listed as questionable for the contest, but we'd be surprised if he didn't play. Fuller is coming off a subpar Week 5 in which he caught just two of three targets for 15 yards, but now that he's further removed from the hamstring issue that had him viewed as a game-time decision last weekend, Fuller will look to rekindle his TD chemistry with Watson (assuming he plays).

