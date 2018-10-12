Texans' Will Fuller: Ready to go this week
Fuller (hamstring) does not carry a Week 6 injury designation after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
The same applies to DeAndre Hopkins (foot) and Keke Coutee, meaning that the Texans will have their top three pass-catchers available Sunday against the Bills. Meanwhile, QB Deshaun Watson (chest) is listed as questionable for the contest, but we'd be surprised if he didn't play. Fuller is coming off a subpar Week 5 in which he caught just two of three targets for 15 yards, but now that he's further removed from the hamstring issue that had him viewed as a game-time decision last weekend, Fuller will look to rekindle his TD chemistry with Watson (assuming he plays).
More News
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Limited again Thursday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Listed as limited practice participant Wednesday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Targeted three times in five quarters•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Active Sunday•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Expected to play•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Game-time decision Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...
-
TNF review: Barkley's not enough
Saquon Barkley has been as good as advertised, and it hasn't been enough for the Giants. Chris...