Texans' Will Fuller: Records another limited session

Fuller (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Coach Bill O'Brien told Aaron Reiss of The Athletic that Fuller will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup against the Colts, and his second straight limited session supports that notion. Fuller hasn't played since Week 7, and he'll presumably remain limited during Wednesday's practice. The 2016 first-round pick has a favorable matchup against an injury-riddled Colts secondary if he can return for Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

