Texans' Will Fuller: Records five receptions
Fuller hauled in five of his seven targets for 51 yards in Week 3 against the Chargers.
Fuller tied for the team lead with seven targets, his second consecutive week with that mark. However, he still failed to find the end zone and broke free for only one big play of 30 yards. He was otherwise held in check by the Chargers, which is becoming a concerning trend for the perennial big-play threat. After two long catches in Week 1, Fuller has averaged only 10 yards per catch in Weeks 2 and 3 respectively. He'll look to put on a show in primetime, as the Texans draw a Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys.
