Texans' Will Fuller: Recovery 'on a good track'

Coach Bill O'Brien is encouraged by Fuller's recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "I think he's doing really well," O'Brien said. "He's on a good track."

Fuller suffered a premature end to his third season at roughly the same time as Deshaun Watson's own ACL tear from 2017 -- Oct. 25 for the former versus Nov. 2 for the latter. Watson was healthy enough to play by preseason Week 2 last August, but such injuries have a variety of recovery timelines. Considering Fuller has suited up for just 31 of a possible 48 games in his career, O'Brien's words should be taken with a grain of salt. If he can rejoin DeAndre Hopkins (shoulder) sooner than later, though, Fuller's career marks of 14.6 YPC and 8.4 YPT should help him produce as the dynamic Watson enters his third campaign.