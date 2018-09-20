Texans' Will Fuller: Remains limited at practice
Fuller (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
There's been nothing to suggest that Fuller's Week 3 status is in doubt, though that notion would be solidified if Friday's final injury report leaves him minus an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.
