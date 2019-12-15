Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Remains on track to play Sunday

Fuller (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fuller indicated he was "feeling good" Thursday and plans to play Sunday, and it appears that's still the case with the 1 P.M. ET start time approaching. The 25-year-old missed Week 14 due to the hamstring injury but is set to retake the field at Tennessee.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories