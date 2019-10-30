Texans' Will Fuller: Remains sidelined

Fuller (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller looks like he's headed toward another absence Sunday against the Jaguars. If he remains out in Week 9, more opportunities would be available for Kenny Stills, who started opposite DeAndre Hopkins in last week's win over the Raiders.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories