The Texans and Packers had extensive trade talks about Fuller but could not agree on draft compensation, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston sought a second-round draft pick, but Green Bay declined, instead offering a middle-round pick and insisting the Texans pay a portion of Fuller's salary. The Texans were unlikely to unload Fuller for anything less than a third-round draft pick, because that is what they will net if the wide receiver leaves in free agency after the season. Ideally, the Texans would have a healthy and durable Fuller remain in Houston to be quarterback Deshaun Watson's top downfield option.