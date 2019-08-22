Texans' Will Fuller: Reps being managed

Though Fuller left Thursday's practice with a trainer, coach Bill O'Brien noted afterward that the wideout isn't hurt and that the Texans are simply being cautious with his workload, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

"We're just trying to manage reps," coach Bill O'Brien said with reference Fuller, who tore his ACL back on October 25 (Week 8 of the 2018 NFL season). The 2016 first-rounder hasn't played in any preseason games thus far and it appears unlikely he'll suit up for game action until Week 1 of the regular season. The fact that Fuller, a player who has relied on his wheels in the past, is coming off a serious knee injury adds an element of risk to selecting him in fantasy drafts at this stage, but ESPN's Sarah Barshop relays encouragingly that the wideout -- who has appeared to take part in training camp practices without limitations -- feels as fast as he was before getting hurt last year. Assuming no setbacks, Fuller is slated to work as a starter this season opposite top wideout DeAndre Hopkins. In the process, he'll look to rekindle his on-field chemistry with QB DeShaun Watson. In the 11 games the two have played together,r Fuller has logged 11 touchdowns.