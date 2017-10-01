Play

Texans' Will Fuller: Returns to action

Fuller is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Fuller, who is coming off surgery to repair a collarbone fracture that he suffered in the preseason, will make his regular season debut Sunday, relegating fellow wideout Braxton Miller to the inactive list. Fuller provides the Texans with a deep threat to work opposite top wideout DeAndre Hopkins. While the 2016 first-rounder looks like a hit-or-miss option in Week 4, Fuller's ceiling, once he gets into the flow of things, is boosted by the fact that he'll be working with ascending young QB Deshaun Watson.

