Texans' Will Fuller: Returns to drills Monday
Fuller (collarbone) returned to practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Fuller's broken collarbone was accompanied by a 2-3 month recovery, so his return to drills less than seven weeks after the injury jibes with such a timetable. In advance of his first practice since Aug. 2, he's been running on the side for weeks while regaining his strength, but it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Sunday's contest at New England. Ultimately, Wednesday's injury report will give us the first inkling whether game action is possible in Week 3.
More News
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Officially ruled out for Week 2•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Out 2-3 months with broken collarbone•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Out indefinitely with broken collarbone•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Adds strength during offseason•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Working to eliminate drops•
-
Texans' Will Fuller: Expects to make leap in 2017•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...