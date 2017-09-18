Texans' Will Fuller: Returns to drills Monday

Fuller (collarbone) returned to practice Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Fuller's broken collarbone was accompanied by a 2-3 month recovery, so his return to drills less than seven weeks after the injury jibes with such a timetable. In advance of his first practice since Aug. 2, he's been running on the side for weeks while regaining his strength, but it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Sunday's contest at New England. Ultimately, Wednesday's injury report will give us the first inkling whether game action is possible in Week 3.