Texans' Will Fuller: Ribs still an issue

Fuller (ribs) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice.

When asked about the wideout's status Wednesday, coach Bill O'Brien acknowledged that he didn't know if Fuller will be able to play Monday night against Baltimore. If Fuller is unable to go in that contest and instead targets a return in Week 13, Bruce Ellington would once again be in line to see added work in the Texans offense this week.

