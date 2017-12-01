Texans' Will Fuller: Ruled out for Week 13
Fuller (ribs) didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Though Fuller has yet to resume practicing and will miss his third consecutive game since suffering cracked ribs in the Week 10 loss to the Rams, Texans head coach Bill O'Brien isn't ready to give up on the wideout returning at some point during the final quarter of the season, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. With Fuller sidelined through at least Week 13, however, the Texans will likely have to lean more heavily on three-wideout formations featuring Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller lining up with top receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
