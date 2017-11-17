Texans' Will Fuller: Ruled out this week
Fuller (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
In Fuller's absence this weekend, look for Bruce Ellington and Braxton Miller to pick up the bulk of the extra snaps and targets that don't go to top wideout DeAndre Hopkins, who could well be shadowed by ace cornerback Patrick Peterson. As a result, Ellington -- who logged four catches for 41 yards and a TD last Sunday against the Rams -- represents a decent Week 11 fantasy dart.
